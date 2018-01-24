Real Madrid Boss Zinedine Zidane Focused on Squad Not Failed Kepa Transfer

By 90Min
January 24, 2018

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane reiterated that his focus is purely on the current crop of players at Los Blancos and not the failed transfer of Athletic Bilboa goalkeeper, Kepa Arrizabalaga. 

The 23-year-old looked set to move to the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu - according to Marca - after agreeing terms last week, but the deal for the talented stopper unfortunately fell through. 

Zidane's men will be competing in the quarter-final of the Copa del Rey on Wednesday evening against Leganes and the Frenchman stressed in his pre-match press conference that the current players at his disposal are in his thoughts, and not the failed Kepa transfer. 


"My daily concern is the players at Real Madrid," said the Real Madrid manager. 


"I don't want to talk about players that are not from Madrid because mine are the most important. My role is to protect my staff. I have nothing against Kepa." 

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/GettyImages

Madrid will not have Cristiano Ronaldo at their disposal for tonight's match after the Portuguese forward suffered a facial injury during their 7-1 demolition of Deportivo, however, Zidane confirmed that captain Sergio Ramos will play some part of this evening's match. 

He said: "We'll see how we are going to manage it but he's definitely going to play some part." 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters