Real Madrid Boss Zinedine Zidane Focused on Squad Not Failed Kepa Transfer

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane reiterated that his focus is purely on the current crop of players at Los Blancos and not the failed transfer of Athletic Bilboa goalkeeper, Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The 23-year-old looked set to move to the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu - according to Marca - after agreeing terms last week, but the deal for the talented stopper unfortunately fell through.

Zidane's men will be competing in the quarter-final of the Copa del Rey on Wednesday evening against Leganes and the Frenchman stressed in his pre-match press conference that the current players at his disposal are in his thoughts, and not the failed Kepa transfer.





"My daily concern is the players at Real Madrid," said the Real Madrid manager.





"I don't want to talk about players that are not from Madrid because mine are the most important. My role is to protect my staff. I have nothing against Kepa."

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/GettyImages

Madrid will not have Cristiano Ronaldo at their disposal for tonight's match after the Portuguese forward suffered a facial injury during their 7-1 demolition of Deportivo, however, Zidane confirmed that captain Sergio Ramos will play some part of this evening's match.

He said: "We'll see how we are going to manage it but he's definitely going to play some part."