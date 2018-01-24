Reports Differ Over Daniel Sturridge Valuation as Inter Close in On Loan Deal

Out-of-favour Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge's worth has appeared to take a turn for the worst over the course of a day, as Italian outlets continue to speculate on his value in a rumoured switch to Inter.

Sturridge has never been one of Jurgen Klopp's favourites at Anfield and has been cast down the pecking order this season, with Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah preferred in an attacking triumvirate. Dominic Solanke and Danny also appear to have overtaken the 28-year-old in Klopp's plan

Sturridge has made just five starts for the Reds this season, totalling a mere 431 minutes in the Premier League.

Liverpool have been keen to offload Sturridge in the January transfer window, as to ease the burden on the wage book with the likes of Sevilla and Inter both linked.

Gazzetta dello Sport claim the Mersysiders are willing to let Sturridge go on a free loan with an obligation to buy of €15-18m at the end of the season. However, this comes in contrast to Corriere dello Sport, who claimed on Monday that Liverpool want €2m up front for a loan move, with a €25m option to buy.

Internazionale have been the main side linked with Sturridge, but they would appear to favour Gazzetta's view of having the option to reject a permanent transfer.

Sturridge has been widely reported to be willing to leave for consistent game time, in an effort to increase chances of making the World Cup, with Gareth Southgate saying players will be chosen based on merit.

Of course, Liverpool may choose to keep Sturridge on, having loaned out another striker in Divock Origi to VfL Wolfsburg, while selling Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona weeks ago.