Roma Director Reveals Chelsea Offer is "Not Interesting" as he Denies Agreeing Edin Dzeko Fee

Roma director Monchi has dismissed reports that the club have agreed a fee for striker Edin Dzeko with Chelsea, describing The Blues' offer as "not interesting".

Reports on Wednesday night had claimed that Chelsea had agreed a fee of £44m for Dzeko and left back Emerson Palmieri.

According to The Guardian, Chelsea had agreed a fee of £44m, with a further £13.2m in add-ons, for Dzeko and Palmieri, although personal terms have yet to be agreed with the two players, with Dzeko's agent reportedly in London to negotiate the deal.

With Alvaro Morata struggling for form recently, Chelsea have been linked with a number of strikers, including Dzeko, and it appears that the Bosnian could be close to a return to the Premier League.

Dzeko however was included in Roma's starting eleven against Sampdoria in a rearranged Serie A match on Wednesday, and Monchi has dismissed the claims of a deal being agreed, with Football Italia quoting the director as saying: “Roma, like every club in the world, listen to the offers that arrive for their players, not just for Edin, but anyone in the squad.

“We are ready to listen and then we decide. Now Dzeko is here and the rest doesn’t matter, which means the offer that arrived is not interesting."

Monchi did however reveal that he had no knowledge of any personal negotiations, revealing: “I don’t know what personal terms were offered to the player, as I am not his agent. I am talking about Roma: an offer arrives, we look at it and then decide.

Speaking about his role in negotiating the deal, Monchi claimed: “A director of sport must look at the economic and sporting aspect, that is the point of the role. I am a director, I must consider both, otherwise tomorrow I would’ve gone to sign Leo Messi."

Dzeko has top scored for Roma this season, with nine goals in 20 appearances as the Gillorossi battle for a Champions League place.





Chelsea however are not the only party trying to persuade Dzeko over his future, after his current Roma teammate Radja Naingogolan revealed the Giallorossi squad are desperate for the striker to stay at the Stadio Olimpico.

Football Italia quote Nainggolan as saying: “I don’t think we’re distracted by transfer gossip. Dzeko is a Roma player and personally I hope he remains here.

Speaking about whether Dzeko appeared to be affected by speculation, Nainggolan revealed: “He looks the same as always. He’s a professional, he’s relaxed, he trains hard and works with the team, as always.

“I couldn’t say if Roma would be weakened without him. Dzeko is a strong striker and has already proved himself. Clearly, the players want him to stay.”

Dzeko's first spell in the Premier League came between 2010 and 2015, when he scored 72 goals in 189 appearances for Manchester City.