Sandro Wagner Happy to Be Back at Bayern Despite Competition for Places

Bayern Munich striker Sandro Wagner insists he's happy to be back playing for the Bundesliga champions.

The German signed a two-year deal with Bayern at the beginning of this month, having left the club for MSV Duisburg 10 years ago. He knew full well that competition for places would be tough, but decided to leave Hoffenheim anyway, and even hopes that Robert Lewandowski will stick around.

"I'm happy with my decision to join Bayern even though I knew it would be difficult to get much playing time," Wagner said in an interview Abendzeitung.

"I certainly hope Lewy will stay at Bayern and remain fit, he is very important to us and also a very nice guy. It's always fun with him."

With the next World Cup just around the corner, the 30-year-old is hoping to have a spot on the plane to Russia and really fancies his chances as a result of Bayern's profile.

"Joshua Kimmich started for Germany at Euro 2016 even though he wasn't a regular starter for Bayern," Wagner explained. "This just shows the incredibly high level at FC Bayern"

"If I stay healthy, I'm very optimistic that Joachim Low will take me to Russia, I get along really well with the boys in the DFB team and played an important role at the Confed Cup, even though I did not always play.

"My chances are better than ever, otherwise I could have stayed in Hoffenheim or changed to another club - there were plenty of requests in winter."