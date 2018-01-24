Southampton Reportedly Agree £19.1m Deal to Sign Monaco Striker Guido Carrillo

By 90Min
January 24, 2018

Southampton have reportedly agreed a £19.1m deal with Monaco to sign key January target Guido Carrillo.

Sky Sports journalist Bryan Swanson took to Twitter to reveal that the Saints had finally come to an agreement with the reigning Ligue 1 champions over a permanent transfer for their striker.

Southampton's interest in the Argentinian goalscorer has come to light since last weekend but it was unclear if Monaco would agree to sell.

Their stance has now changed with the south coast club's offer, and Carrillo will be allowed to conduct talks with Southampton and discuss personal terms ahead of a medical taking place.

Saints boss Mauricio Pellegrino has scoured far and wide for a new attacker to bolster his forward line in a bid to end his side's paucity in front of goal.

VALERY HACHE/GettyImages

Southampton, who are currently sat in 18th place in the Premier League table, have only scored 24 goals in as many league outings this term - a feat only bettered by five other teams in and around them in the division.

Their desperation for a new striker has only increased with the news that top scorer Charlie Austin faces an extended spell on the sidelines with a hamstring strain and illness preventing Shane Long from featuring in the draw against Spurs last Sunday.

Carrillo, who has bagged eight goals in 24 games for Monaco this season, would provide yet another option alongside that duo and Manolo Gabbiadini for Pellegrino's team.

The 26-year-old has notched 21 times in 95 appearances for the French outfit since an £8m from Estudiantes two-and-a-half years ago, but his chances of regular starts have been limited under Leonardo Jardim during his time at Stade Louis II.

Carrillo has been absent from the past two squads for Monaco's matches against Nice and FC Metz, which has only increased speculation that he may be on the way out of the club.

Southampton will now hope that Carrillo can provide them with the goals necessary to haul them away from danger if they complete their deal for him.

