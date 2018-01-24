Spanish Report Claims Real Madrid Ready to Offer Man Utd 2 Players Plus Cash in Order to Land De Gea

Spanish giants Real Madrid are prepared to offer Manchester United two players, as well as cash, in exchange for long-time target David de Gea.

The Spain international has blossomed to the best stopper in all of Europe, arguably, and Madrid still haven't given up hope in their chase.

That's according to Spanish source, Don Balon, though. The magazine claims that Los Blancos are willing to part with Keylor Navas and Mateo Kovacic, plus cash, to secure a move for De Gea, whose contract is set to expire in 2019.

United boss Jose Mourinho is keen to tie the player down to a new deal, but Madrid are still willing to offer a huge fee despite the possibility of the player becoming a free agent next year.

Mourinho definitely won't be interested in selling his star stopper unless he feels like time is running out, so it's unlikely that any negotiations regarding a January deal will take place. However, he could be convinced in the summer if a deal cannot be reached with the player by then.

De Gea has been one of the Red Devil's most impressive players in the past few seasons, and his value could go up in spite of his dwindling contract, with half a season left to run and a World Cup coming up after that.

The United boss is said to have shown an interest in signing Kovacic before, and of course anything is possible in today's game. But it's highly doubtful such a deal is going to take place this year.