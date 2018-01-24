Spurs Remain Linked With Lucas Moura But Price Tag Sees PSG Winger Stay on the Shelf

Paris Saint-Germain winger Lucas Moura continues to be the subject of much January speculation as he inches closer and closer towards the Parc des Princes exit, with Tottenham Hotspur still among the clubs supposedly battling for his apparently coveted signature.

With PSG needing to raise more than €70m to fall in line with Financial Fair Play regulations for the season, Lucas has been made available for transfer to the highest bidder.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

The only problem is that, understandably, no one seems to want to pay through the roof for a player yet to fulfil his potential and who has played just 79 minutes of football this season.

According to the Evening Standard, Tottenham hold an interest in the player but are unwilling to meet PSG's apparent £35m valuation, marginally less than the French side paid for him in 2013.

Manchester United, who famously refused to meet the asking price for Lucas when he was at Sao Paulo, have also been linked. There has been precious little substance behind such rumours, though, and the arrival of Alexis Sanchez at Old Trafford should kill further speculation.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

England is likely where Lucas would receive the best financial package while not compromising on quality of football. As such, a report from Sky Sports suggests that he is most keen on moving to a Premier League club this month.

But the offers don't seem to be coming from England.

The same report from Sky also claims that Valencia are interested, while Sky Italia believe that the player's agents have met with Serie A leaders Napoli. Shandong Luneng of the Chinese Super League are also said to be keeping tabs on the situation.

Valerio Pennicino/GettyImages

Unlike the Evening Standard, Sky seem to think PSG would settle for £23m.

One club who are believed to have made a firm offer is Real Betis and Le Parisien claims an opening bid of €18m has been lodged. Add-ons would inflate the package to €30m (£26m).

The saga is somewhat reminiscent of James Rodriguez last summer, with the player's agent knocking on the door of Europe's top clubs for months before Bayern Munich eventually took the plunge with a two-year loan.

Lucas' stock is much, much lower and he has just one week left to find a new club.