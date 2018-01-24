Twitter Loved What a Bristol City Star Hilariously Asked Guardiola After the Man City Game

By 90Min
January 24, 2018

Manchester City reached the final of the Carabao Cup after winning the second-leg 3-2 against Bristol City at Ashton Gate on Tuesday.

The tie was delicately poised after the first match, but the Citizens had the advantage after winning it 2-1.

In the second match, Manchester City stormed to a 2-0 lead with goals either side of half-time from Leroy Sane and Sergio Aguero, taking the aggregate score to 4-1. 

But Bristol City fought back to 2-2 on the night, with a 64th minute goal from Marlon Pack, then a goal from Aden Flint deep into second-half stoppage time. With the Robins only needing one more goal to take the match into extra-time, Man City sealed the game a few minutes later with a goal from Kevin De Bruyne to take the aggregate score to 5-3. 

Stu Forster/GettyImages

After almost fighting their way back into the contest, Bristol City manager Lee Johnson said he was proud of his players' effort over the tie. According to Sky Sports, he said: "I think we gave it our best shot and we can be very proud of the effort put in by the players over the two legs. 

"Obviously we came close to a draw today, but they are a top side and probably the best I've ever seen live. There are so many players that are intricate and class on the ball and sometimes you have to hold your hands up and say they're a better side than us."

But there was one moment after the match that might be particularly memorable to some fans. It came when Bristol City star Aden Flint spoke with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. Flint brilliantly asked the manager why he removed the Stone Island badge off his bomber jacket. 

Flint opened up about the conversation on Twitter on Wednesday and apparently he made Guardiola an offer to trade his shirt for the Man City Boss' jacket, but he declined it. He wrote: "Asked Pep to swap his stone island jacket for my shirt...he declined."

Naturally, the Twitter world reacted to what Flint said. Here are some of those tweets: 

