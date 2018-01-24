Two Options: Arsene Wenger Explains Where He Plans to Play New Signing Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has revealed just how he intends to use new signing Henrikh Mkhitaryan, identifying two possible roles in the Gunners team for the Armenian play-maker.

Mkhitaryan, who has been assigned the number seven shirt in the wake of Alexis Sanchez's departure, has an endured a mixed 18 months in England after initially joining Manchester United in 2016, but his innate ability has certainly been there for all to see at various times.

🔴 #MKHITAR7AN A post shared by Arsenal Official (@arsenal) on Jan 23, 2018 at 4:59am PST

"He can play in different positions, but personally I see him first in a wide position, but I’m thinking about him a possibility to play through the middle," Wenger explained to Arsenal.com.

"You are certain of nothing in our job of nothing, that’s absolutely sure. But you believe and I believe he has the qualities to do well, is a team player and our game is based on team attitude and movement and I think he can absorb the quantity of movement in our team."

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Mkhitaryan arrives as a replacement for Sanchez in the attacking ranks - Arsenal also remain heavily linked with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - but will add depth to a group of forward and attacking midfielders that also includes Alexandre Lacazette, Alex Iwobi, Danny Welbeck, Mesut Ozil, Olivier Giroud, Aaron Ramsey and Jack Wilshere.

Wenger is under no illusions that some players will have to be left out at certain times, but he hopes he has a good number to nurture healthy competition for places.

"Some will have to be in and out. But on the other hand, we have seen that Ramsey has been out many times, Wilshere as well, we play in many competitions. You have a number you can fit in," the Frenchman commented.

"Some people need confidence and to feel security, but in football teams, there is a number that pushes you, a number that makes you asleep, and a number that paralyses you."

For Wenger and Arsenal's sake, it is hoped he has that first number.