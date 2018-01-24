VIDEO: Motherwell Mock Man Utd's Alexis Sanchez Unveiling Clip With Peter Hartley Parody

Alexis Sanchez's move to Manchester United was one of the most hotly followed stories of the January transfer window.

Therefore, it's no surprise the official announcement of the Chile international's transfer to Old Trafford went viral instantly.

The video, which features Sanchez appearing to play 'Glory Glory Man United' on the piano, has been retweeted over 157,000 times at the time of writing, with over 200,000 likes.

The clip received a lukewarm reception on social media, with some labelling it 'classy' while others condemned it as 'cringey'.

Other video announcements similar to Sanchez's include Antonio Rudiger, Mohamed Salah and Paul Pogba, but one club that decided to openly mock United's social media strategy was Motherwell.

As the Scottish side announced the permanent signing of Peter Hartley from Blackpool, the 29-year-old is seen playing a tiny piano, frequently playing the wrong notes, and also features Hartley stood in the rain at Fir Park with a shirt baring, like Sanchez, just his first name.

United responded to Motherwell's jibe with a gif of Sanchez smiling and winking.





Clubs have been trying to find more innovative ways to announce transfers ever since Pogba's return to United, with Salah's, featuring the Egyptian responding to impatient Reds fans on Twitter, hitting the mark.

Others, like the Rudiger announcement, should have been left well alone after the storyboard stage, while Aston Villa's confirmation of John Terry's arrival via a Whatsapp group chat was met with almost instant condemnation and Twitter backlash.