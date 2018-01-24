VIDEO: Witty Gladbach Rustle West Ham Feathers After Reece Oxford's Loan Is Cut Short

By 90Min
January 24, 2018

Borussia Mönchengladbach have captioned a video of Reece Oxford while their former loanee centre-back was testing his golfing skills at a driving range - angering West Ham fans in the process.

The 19-year-old defender had his loan spell at Borussia-Park cut short by West Ham after rumours emerged that RB Leipzig wanted to sign the defender in a £17m transfer. However, move to the Red Bull Arena never materialised and Oxford has already made his return to the West Ham first-team in an FA Cup match against Shrewsbury. 


In the video, Oxford doesn't cover himself in glory when it comes to his ability as a golfer, promoting the Foals to Tweet the video with the caption: "Wrong club perhaps".

Despite only making four appearances for Borussia Mönchengladbach across all competitions, Oxford's performances towards the end of the Hinrunde left fans and officials wanting to see the defender make a move to North Rhine-Westphalia permanent.


Although it still appears that the former Tottenham academy player will eventually leave east London, and despite Oxford appearing to be surplus to requirements at the London Stadium, West Ham fans aren't happy with Mönchengladbach's sneaky double entendre.

With only one West Ham fan seen praising the Bundesliga outfit's clever play on words, most of the hilarity in response to the video was coming at the expense of disgruntled supporters.

Of course, this isn't the first time that Borussia Mönchengladbach have caused a stir on social media. Back in 2016, the club changed their name on Twitter to "A German Team" in a joke with Celtic ahead of their Champions League group stage matches.

