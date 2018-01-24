West Brom Considering Move for Bournemouth Star if Jonny Evans Leaves in January

January 24, 2018

West Brom are reportedly interested in a move for Bournemouth striker Benik Afobe.

Baggies manager Alan Pardew has included Afobe on his list of possible targets, according to Sky Sports News, but will only receive the green light for a move if Jonny Evans departs before the 31 January deadline. West Brom fans are desperate for a striker, and many have voiced the opinion that they would currently sign 'anybody' in the forward position.

News of West Brom's interest in Afobe comes after a different Sky Sports News report, earlier this month, which stated that Bournemouth were 'not looking to sell' Afobe during this transfer window. The previous report also stated that Bournemouth would prefer to sell Lewis Grabban and retain Afobe's services.

Afobe, 24, has featured 17 times in the Premier League this season, although he has been introduced as a substitute in 12 of those games. 

Since his arrival at the Vitality Stadium in January 2016, he has scored 11 goals in 70 appearances - but only one of those goals came during this current season.

The latest Sky Sports News report also states that Wolves are 'understood to be monitoring Afobe's situation' and could move to bring the former Wolves striker back to the club that Bournemouth bought him from. The DR Congo international enjoyed a positive spell at Wolves and could possibly be keen on a return.

Afobe has previously been linked with a move to Watford, although it is unclear whether the Hornets retain their interest in the striker.

The six-foot striker started his career with Arsenal, coming through their academy system, before several loan spells in the Football League, without any shining success.

He then moved to Wolves on a permanent basis in 2015 and racked up 23 goals in 48 games before securing his £10m move to the south coast.

