West Brom Eye Up World Cup Winner Andre Schürrle in Effort to Aid Their Relegation Escape

West Brom are eyeing up the prospect of signing World Cup winner Andre Schürrle before the January transfer window closes next Wednesday. It has been reported by the Daily Mail that the Baggies are looking to bring the 27-year-old back to the Premier League, but on a loan move basis.

There are many Premier League clubs looking towards the German and are willing to pay part of his £140k-a-week wage, though West Brom present as the frontrunner for Schürrle's services.

New Baggies boss Alan Pardew is looking to strengthen his goal-shy attacking unit as they endeavour to climb out of the relegation zone. West Brom currently resides in 19th position, three points from safety, in what looks to be the most tightly contested relegation battle to date.

The Baggies will be potentially adding a player that made 44 appearances for Chelsea between 2013-15, before heading back to Wolfsburg. After an impressive season at Wolfsburg, he joined Dortmund the following season. Though this season, the German has struggled to break through into the Dortmund side, despite the team's struggles.

Being a World Cup year, players on the fringes are searching, with haste, for game time. Dortmund have offered the German - on loan until the end of the season - to a host of Premier League clubs, with West Brom hoping to inject his bountiful experience into their relegation escape.