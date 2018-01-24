West Ham Boss David Moyes Scouting Real Betis Star to Bolster Midfield Options

David Moyes travelled to Spain on Sunday evening as he weighs up a move for highly-rated Real Betis star Fabián Ruiz.
The West Ham United manager was in attendance at the Estadio Benito Villamarín - according to reports in the Telegraph - to watch Ruiz's side suffer a damning 5-0 home defeat at the hands of league leaders, Barcelona.
The Catalan club's midfielder Andre Gomes was also on the radar of the London club but after forcing his way back into Barcelona's starting XI, it looks unlikely that a deal will be struck to bring the Portuguese international to West Ham.
Hammers boss Moyes is now said to be debating a move to bring the 21-year-old Ruiz to the club, but also has doubts as to whether the Spaniard will have the desired impact on the squad.
The Premier League side have enjoyed a good upturn in form since Moyes' arrival at the club; wins against the teams around them - Stoke City, West Brom and Huddersfield - and valuable points picked up against Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham have stood them in good stead.
Moyes' number two, Stuart Pearce, is also rumoured to have been on a scouting mission in Belgium to watch Anderlecht enforcer Leander Dendoncker in action.
But with West Ham in the market for a midfielder, a move for the 22-year-old looks unlikely as the Belgian high-flyers have been playing him in defence.
Ruiz looks more likely to make the switch overseas but with only a week left of the January transfer window, the Hammers will have to act fast if they are to bolster their midfield options.