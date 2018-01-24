West Ham Boss David Moyes Scouting Real Betis Star to Bolster Midfield Options

David Moyes travelled to Spain on Sunday evening as he weighs up a move for highly-rated Real Betis star Fabián Ruiz.

The West Ham United manager was in attendance at the Estadio Benito Villamarín - according to reports in the Telegraph - to watch Ruiz's side suffer a damning 5-0 home defeat at the hands of league leaders, Barcelona.

CRISTINA QUICLER/GettyImages

The Catalan club's midfielder Andre Gomes was also on the radar of the London club but after forcing his way back into Barcelona's starting XI, it looks unlikely that a deal will be struck to bring the Portuguese international to West Ham.





Hammers boss Moyes is now said to be debating a move to bring the 21-year-old Ruiz to the club, but also has doubts as to whether the Spaniard will have the desired impact on the squad.

💬 ZONA MIXTA | @FabianRP52: “Es el día más feliz de mi vida” 🎩💫



➡ https://t.co/qVWRcZTD6w pic.twitter.com/HSZJeRTv53 — Real Betis Balompié (@RealBetis) January 6, 2018

The Premier League side have enjoyed a good upturn in form since Moyes' arrival at the club; wins against the teams around them - Stoke City, West Brom and Huddersfield - and valuable points picked up against Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham have stood them in good stead.

Moyes' number two, Stuart Pearce, is also rumoured to have been on a scouting mission in Belgium to watch Anderlecht enforcer Leander Dendoncker in action.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

But with West Ham in the market for a midfielder, a move for the 22-year-old looks unlikely as the Belgian high-flyers have been playing him in defence.

Ruiz looks more likely to make the switch overseas but with only a week left of the January transfer window, the Hammers will have to act fast if they are to bolster their midfield options.