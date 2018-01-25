Alvaro Morata Reportedly Urges Close Friend to Leave Real Madrid and Join Him at Chelsea

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata has reportedly urged former Real Madrid colleague and close friend Isco to leave the Bernabeu and join him at Stamford Bridge.





Chelsea are currently struggling in the defence of their Premier League title and their best hope is now to finish second ahead of Manchester United after Manchester City built an unassailable lead with an 18-game winning streak in the first half of the season.

The club's failure to string together enough consistent results has led to much speculation that new signings will be made in what remains of the January transfer window and in summer, with Morata seemingly keen on a reunion with an old team-mate.

A claim from Diario Gol has it that the Spanish international has 'spoken' with Isco about the possibility of the influential midfielder making the move to west London.

It would certainly be an incredibly ambitious approach from Chelsea, not least because Isco only recently signed a new long-term contact with Real.

The Diario Gol report even notes that the player has little intention of leaving the Bernabeu, but then also shifts the focus onto a different Real star: Marco Asensio.

Despite also recently agreeing a new long-term contract that saw his buyout clause jump from €80m to €500m, Asensio's future continues to be the subject of much speculation after not playing as much this season as people were expecting, particularly since the end of October.

Whether anyone could actually prise him away remains to be seen, but Diario Gol claim the seed has at least been planted by Morata, who has apparently said 'come to Chelsea'.

