Arsenal Want New Contract for Mesut Ozil 'Soon' Following Alexis Sanchez Departure

The feeling of doom and gloom around the Emirates is slowly dissipating after the loss of super talisman Alexis Sanchez, with Arsene Wenger bringing in the accomplished Henrikh Mkhitaryan and reportedly closing on a deal for Dortmund ace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

However, perhaps the best news for Gunners this week is that fan favourite Mesut Ozil could be close to signing a contract extension at Arsenal, after protracted speculation that he could leave this January or on a free in the summer.



The Germany international's current deal is set to expire in the summer and he is now available to sign a pre-agreement with a foreign club. However, Ozil has remained professional despite continuous speculation and has been Arsenal's stand out performer this month.





After the triumph over Chelsea in Wednesday night's Carabao Cup semi-final, it now seems the World Cup winner is reinvigorated and has unfinished business in north London, as he edges closer to agreeing a new deal over the coming weeks, according to Football.London.

The report claims the club are confident they can come to an agreement, while some suggestions indicate that a deal could soon be reached.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

The terms of the new deal are still unclear but it is expected the 29-year-old - who is currently on £140,000 a week - will receive a substantial pay rise.

Wenger has always maintained he wants the former Real Madrid man to stay, revealing (via Sky Sports) earlier this month: "The guy wants to win, and he wants to make money as well. So he wants a combination of the two that big clubs can give him.



"Incidentally he's won trophies with us. So he wants to fight as well for the Premier League, that's normal when you are at that level."