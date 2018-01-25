Aston Villa Tweet Perfect Response to Controversial New Leeds United Badge

It received almost unanimous widespread criticism after being unveiled on Wednesday, and Aston Villa are the latest to have a pop at the new Leeds United crest.

Many fans noticed the resemblance of the new badge to something out of the old Pro Evolution Soccer games, and the Villa social media team jumped on the opportunity to market tickets for their game in April against Leeds while also engaging in some light-hearted banter.

Fans were quick to praise the tweet, with one user calling it 'Quality' and another saying 'Whoever came up with this needs a massive pay rise'.

Even Leeds fans were impressed, one admitting: 'They've absolutely rinsed us, fair play'.

In light of the worldwide condemnation, Leeds have decided to 'reopen consultation' on the badge, and it appears that it may well change again before long.

Over 51,000 Leeds fans signed a petition to have the badge changed within just one of hour its unveiling, and the mockery of it has extended as far away as Russia, with even Zenit St. Petersburg taking the opportunity to make a mockery of it.

In 2013 Everton had similar problems when they unveiled a new badge and fans were unhappy about the removal of the club motto, which they eventually brought back.