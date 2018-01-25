Aston Villa Tweet Perfect Response to Controversial New Leeds United Badge

By 90Min
January 25, 2018

It received almost unanimous widespread criticism after being unveiled on Wednesday, and Aston Villa are the latest to have a pop at the new Leeds United crest.

Many fans noticed the resemblance of the new badge to something out of the old Pro Evolution Soccer games, and the Villa social media team jumped on the opportunity to market tickets for their game in April against Leeds while also engaging in some light-hearted banter.  

Fans were quick to praise the tweet, with one user calling it 'Quality' and another saying 'Whoever came up with this needs a massive pay rise'.

Even Leeds fans were impressed, one admitting: 'They've absolutely rinsed us, fair play'.

In light of the worldwide condemnation, Leeds have decided to 'reopen consultation' on the badge, and it appears that it may well change again before long. 

Over 51,000 Leeds fans signed a petition to have the badge changed within just one of hour its unveiling, and the mockery of it has extended as far away as Russia, with even Zenit St. Petersburg taking the opportunity to make a mockery of it.

In 2013 Everton had similar problems when they unveiled a new badge and fans were unhappy about the removal of the club motto, which they eventually brought back.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters