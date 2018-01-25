Atletico Madrid Striker Lucas Hernandez Facing Possible Jail Time for Getting Married

Atletico Madrid striker Lucas Hernandez could be facing a prison sentence for simply tying the knot, according to Diario AS.

The Spanish outlet report that prosecutors in Spain are calling for the forward to be jailed for breaking a restraining order when he married his girlfriend last June.

El fiscal pide un año de cárcel para @LucasHernandez por saltarse la orden de alejamiento https://t.co/N4sE9xZ0Pj pic.twitter.com/OOCvfsVY25 — 20m - Deportes (@20mDeportes) January 24, 2018

Hernandez and his now-spouse Amalia de la Osa were both handed a six-month restraining order and 31 hours of community service after being taken to task for a fight which sparked between them in February of last year.





They must have thought that it was okay to disregard the order due to their love being rekindled, however, and wed each other in Las Vegas four months later, also honeymooning in the Bahamas, despite being banned from being within 500 feet of each other.

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/GettyImages

Upon returning to Spain, the couple found themselves detained at the Adolfo Suárez-Barajas airport in Madrid, with Hernandez even spending a night behind bars. Amalia was let go without charge due to the fact that she was never formally notified of the restraining order.





Prosecutors are now seeking a one-year custodial sentence for the Atletico attacker.