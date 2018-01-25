Barcelona Reportedly Agree New 3-Year Multi-Million Deal With Sponsor Beko

By 90Min
January 25, 2018

Barcelona have agreed a new £16.5m three-year deal with sponsor Beko, according to reports in Spain.

Mundo Deportivo has alleged that the Catalan giants will continue their longstanding partnership with the Turkish domestic appliance firm, with the latter set to appear on the club's training kits and match day shirt sleeves.

Beko's logo will also appear on advertising hoardings around Barca's famous La Masia youth academy as they look to increase their global appeal as part of one of the world's biggest clubs.

La Blaugrana and Beko also have a deal in place that would extend their partnership further if certain criteria are met, and the overall deal is expected to be officially confirmed by Barcelona in the second week of February.

Beko have been one of Barca's main sponsors since 2014 and will officially become their third major sponsor behind kit manufacturers Nike and main shirt sponsors Rakuten, a Japanese electronics corporation who pay Barca around £47m-a-season to feature prominently on their kits.

Other premium partners of Barcelona's include car manufacturers Audi, grooming company Gillette, Japanese camera specialists Canon and internet-based music streaming service Deezer.

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

(You may also be interested in New Signings Philippe Coutinho and Yerry Mina Included in Latest Barcelona Squad)

Beko's agreement with Barcelona had been set to expire at the end of this season, but they will no continue their fruitful partnership with the current La Liga leaders for a further three years.

Beko were founded way back in 1969, and adorn the garb of other clubs such as Turkish giants Besiktas, as well as having a serious presence in other sports such as basketball in their homeland and Lithuania.

