Barcelona Set to Wait Until Summer Before Offloading Inter and Roma Target Aleix Vidal

By 90Min
January 25, 2018

Barcelona may wait until the summer before they offload Aleix Vidal, insisting they are under no pressure to sell this month, according to SPORT.

Vidal has failed to settle at the Catalan side since his €22m move from fellow La Liga team Sevilla in 2015, and they are now looking to recoup some of the money paid for him. 

JOSEP LAGO/GettyImages

It is believed Barcelona will accept an offer in the region of €10m, although no club has currently met their valuation of the 28-year-old despite interest from a number of sides.

Italian duo Inter and Roma have registered an interest in signing the versatile right sided player, while his former side Sevilla seem to head the queue, and believe an initial loan offer before an option to buy for €8m in the summer could be enough to see Vidal return to his former club. 

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

Should Vidal leave this month however, he wouldn't be the first player through the Nou Camp exit door that has already seen Arda Turan, Rafinha and most recently, Javier Mascherano leave a side with an 11-point lead at the summit of La Liga.

Barcelona however will decide against letting Vidal go this month should they not receive a suitable offer, which could see Vidal stick around in Barcelona for the foreseeable future, and add to his solitary La Liga goal and assist in 10 appearances this season. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters