Barcelona Set to Wait Until Summer Before Offloading Inter and Roma Target Aleix Vidal

Barcelona may wait until the summer before they offload Aleix Vidal, insisting they are under no pressure to sell this month, according to SPORT.

Vidal has failed to settle at the Catalan side since his €22m move from fellow La Liga team Sevilla in 2015, and they are now looking to recoup some of the money paid for him.

It is believed Barcelona will accept an offer in the region of €10m, although no club has currently met their valuation of the 28-year-old despite interest from a number of sides.

Italian duo Inter and Roma have registered an interest in signing the versatile right sided player, while his former side Sevilla seem to head the queue, and believe an initial loan offer before an option to buy for €8m in the summer could be enough to see Vidal return to his former club.

Should Vidal leave this month however, he wouldn't be the first player through the Nou Camp exit door that has already seen Arda Turan, Rafinha and most recently, Javier Mascherano leave a side with an 11-point lead at the summit of La Liga.

Barcelona however will decide against letting Vidal go this month should they not receive a suitable offer, which could see Vidal stick around in Barcelona for the foreseeable future, and add to his solitary La Liga goal and assist in 10 appearances this season.