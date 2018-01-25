Cristiano Ronaldo's Ex-Teammate Claims Superstar Wants to End Career at Boyhood Club Sporting Lisbon

Cristiano Ronaldo's close-friend and former-teammate has claimed that the Real Madrid superstar has his heart set on ending his career at his boyhood club, Sporting Lisbon.

Speaking at a footballing award ceremony, via Portuguese outlet Record, Miguel Paixão was asked about the future of the Los Blancos legend, and claimed that he is determined to finish his career back where it all began. Paixão said:

"He is (thinking of ending his career at Sporting). He is. He'd like it to be possible. It's true, he talks about it. In fact, it was he who asked me to say it here."

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

The future of the 32-year-old remains unclear, as he has been widely reported to be unsettled in the Spanish capital since a highly-publicised row over his tax records. Man Utd fans remain hopeful of seeing their former star make a return to Old Trafford, having seen their beloved winger evolve into arguably the best player in the world during his nine season spell at Real.

With Los Blancos enduring a miserable season in La Liga, Ronaldo could well look to jump ship at the end of the season. Man Utd would feel confident of luring the Portuguese sensation back to the club for a short spell, before allowing him to finish his career back at Sporting. Alternatively, Paris Saint-Germain could offer a financially appealing option to the forward.

Meanwhile, reports have claimed that PSG's world record signing Neymar could be ready to leave the club after just one season in France - with Real Madrid emerging as lead candidates to secure the tenacious Brazilian's signature. Neymar has been in superb form for his club this season - scoring 25 goals in 24 games - but is believed to have struggled to settle in France.