England Legend David Beckham Set to Launch Miami Based MLS Team Next Week

By 90Min
January 25, 2018

Former England captain David Beckham is reportedly set to his launch his MLS team in Miami sometime next week.

The ex-Manchester United, Real Madrid and LA Galaxy star has spoken of his aim to start an MLS franchise in Miami, and now according to BBC that time has come after starting plans for the team back in 2014.

The now 42-year-old has already been granted around three acres of land to build the team's new stadium, which should be ready by 2021. No formal announcement regarding the new team has been made but it is an encouraging update for Beckham, who helped the MLS reach new levels after five years in LA.

Beckham has stated that building his own team is a childhood dream, and it appears to be getting closer to becoming a reality as the MLS confirmed it is making progress to finalising an expansion club for Miami.

Who will play for the team is yet to be seen, with the MLS almost becoming a league for players coming towards the end of their careers. Legends such as Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard, Andrea Pirlo and Kaka are all players who have ended up finishing their careers in the USA.

 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters