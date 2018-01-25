England Legend David Beckham Set to Launch Miami Based MLS Team Next Week

Former England captain David Beckham is reportedly set to his launch his MLS team in Miami sometime next week.

The ex-Manchester United, Real Madrid and LA Galaxy star has spoken of his aim to start an MLS franchise in Miami, and now according to BBC that time has come after starting plans for the team back in 2014.

David Beckham is set to launch his long-planned Major League Soccer team in Miami.



The now 42-year-old has already been granted around three acres of land to build the team's new stadium, which should be ready by 2021. No formal announcement regarding the new team has been made but it is an encouraging update for Beckham, who helped the MLS reach new levels after five years in LA.

Beckham has stated that building his own team is a childhood dream, and it appears to be getting closer to becoming a reality as the MLS confirmed it is making progress to finalising an expansion club for Miami.

Who will play for the team is yet to be seen, with the MLS almost becoming a league for players coming towards the end of their careers. Legends such as Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard, Andrea Pirlo and Kaka are all players who have ended up finishing their careers in the USA.