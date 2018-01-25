Everton Lay Out Key Principles Ahead of Proposed Switch From Goodison Park to Bramley-Moore Dock

Everton have formulated their blueprint ahead of their proposed move from Goodison Park to the Bramley-Moore Dock site.

The club surveyed thousands of fans to ensure that no stone was left unturned and as a result, 11 key points have been produced ahead of the move to Liverpool's waterfront.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

The new stadium will cost around £500m to build, and the club are hoping to strike up a deal with Liverpool City Council to fund just over half of it.

Things such as transport, heritage and environment-friendly are just some of the things making up the blueprint, as well as the commitment to leaving a legacy at Goodison Park.

Club chief executive Robert Elstone said: "Our stadium should be built to meet the needs and expectations of the people that will use it; our players, our partners and, above all, our fans. To understand those views, we've aggregated what we've heard and what we've read to develop what we are calling our 'Key Principles'.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

"We'd like to share those principles, to test and amend - or refine them - and to use them to frame the ideas and expectations of our fans."

Mayor of Liverpool Joe Anderson, who recently made headlines for writing a strongly-worded letter urging police to investigate Ross Barkey's transfer to Chelsea on the grounds of fraud, added: "Liverpool City Council is fully committed to working with the Club to deliver what will be an iconic new football stadium at Bramley Moore Dock.





"The opportunity for Everton's new home to play a key role in the regeneration of an area of the city which holds incredible potential is very exciting."