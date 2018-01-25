Flying Man City Winger Leroy Sane Reveals How Pep Guardiola Has Moulded Him as a Player

Manchester City youngster Leroy Sane has revealed Pep Guardiola has raised him to 'a whole new level' from when he first signed for the club.

The German international is enjoying a fine season at the Etihad Season, scoring seven goals and assisting 10 times in the Premier League alone.

He has started off the new year in great form following a lower key couple of months, and wowed with some devastating dribbling before setting up Sergio Aguero's third goal against Newcastle last weekend.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

He then tormented Bristol City at Ashton Gate in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg to notch his third goal of 2018.

The former Schalke star has now lifted the lid on his excellent progression, insisting it's all down to the meticulous Guardiola.

In an interview with Welt, he explained: "He changed my whole play. In Germany, my focus was mainly on dribbling. Now, Pep pays close attention to every detail in my play: the way I move, which open spaces I run in, how I work defensively, how I position myself defensively.

"All this helped me to find open spaces for my teammates, and put myself in a better position on the pitch. Pep has raised me to a whole new level.

"He often shows me the skills of players he has trained in the past. For example, he asked me to have a detailed look at how Messi manages one-on-one-situations, and how he moves."

The Essen-born attacker will have the chance to win his first piece of silverware with the club on February 25, as City take on Arsenal in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley after the Gunners edged past Chelsea on Wednesday.

