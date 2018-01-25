Former Manchester City Star Accuses Leicester of Bailing on Him in the Summer

By 90Min
January 25, 2018

Ex-Manchester City full-back Bacary Sagna has accused Leicester City of 'disappearing' on him during negotiations last year.

The Frenchman is now a free agent after spending the last three years of his career with City, but hasn't played competitively since his contract expired in June.

VALERY HACHE/GettyImages

Speaking to beIN Sports in a recent interview, Sagna revealed that there was interest from a few clubs last summer, but more so Leicester. The 34-year-old claimed that he even had an agreement in place with the Foxes, but they bailed on him approaching the close of the transfer window.

“I was in touch with quite a few clubs, from March onwards. Then they just simply vanished, some for unknown reasons," he said. "A club I reached an agreement with was Leicester also vanished towards the end of the transfer window.

“They contacted me, I’d pretty much sorted everything out and then I waited at home from 1pm til 7pm. Nothing. They remained evasive and then they made excuses, that I don’t doubt, but during that time I missed a few opportunities. Then a few clubs approached me, but it didn’t feel right.”

Leicester seemed to have been hit by some sort of karma, though, after having to wait until January to register Andre Silva, who was signed 14 seconds after the transfer window shut last year.

Sagna, meanwhile, is said to be on the brink of joining Italian side Benevento, with Corriere dello Sport reporting as much.

