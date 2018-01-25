Inter Ace Joao Mario Jets in to London to Finalise West Ham Loan With Option-to-Buy Move

By 90Min
January 25, 2018

West Ham United are on the cusp of completing a six-month loan deal for Inter Milan's Joao Mario, according to the Telegraph.

Football journalist Jason Burt has reported that the midfielder is flying into London on Thursday to finalise the terms of his temporary switch, which includes an option to buy if he has a successful time with the Hammers.

West Ham manager David Moyes is keen to bolster his midfield options this month and the capture of Mario would be something of a coup for the capital-based club if - and when - they manage to secure his signature.

West Ham, who are covering Mario's full salary packet, have apparently seen off interest from other European teams to land the ex-Sporting starlet, and Mario could even be in line to make his debut against Wigan in Saturday's FA Cup tie if his paperwork is completed by Friday lunch time.

Mario joined Inter from Sporting in the summer of 2016 for £36m and, whilst he has featured 47 times for I Nerazzurri in the past 18 months, would have fallen down the pecking order with the arrival of Rafinha on loan from Barcelona.

The Portugal international has also only started two of the last 16 Serie A contests and has only played 92 minutes' worth of football in the league since 23rd December.

(You may also be interested in Anderlecht Midfielder Leander Dendoncker 'Dreaming' of Move to West Ham Amid January Speculation)

Moyes, who is also believed to be running the rule over the likes of Newcastle's Jonjo Shelvey and Real Betis midfielder Fabian Ruiz, wants to add further quality to his first-team squad as the January transfer window enters its final week.

The Scot has been busy during the past month as he looks to strengthen each area of his team to help lead the Irons away from the growing relegation battle at the foot of the Premier League.

Talented youth product Reece Oxford has been recalled from his loan spell at Gladbach, but Moyes has been unable to snap up any outside additions as of yet. Mario will, therefore, become his first signing as West Ham boss and many more should follow before next Wednesday's deadline.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters