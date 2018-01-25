'I've Got it Framed at Home!' Sigurdsson Reveals Theo Walcott's Shirt Was the 1st He Ever Asked For

Everton midfielder Gylfi Sigurddson was probably starstruck when he received a shirt from former Arsenal attacker Theo Walcott. But they're now rubbing shoulders at the same club.

Walcott joined the Toffees this month after a 12-year spell with Arsenal, while Sigurdsson came in from Swansea City last summer.

Speaking to Everton's official website, Sigurdsson revealed having gotten himself his new teammate's jersey, which he later framed and put up at his house. That was after scoring the winner for Swansea in a 3-2 thriller against the Gunners on his debut for the Welsh side.

“I remember getting Theo’s shirt because I wanted something to keep from what was a special occasion for me,” the Icelander explained.

“I have got it framed up and on display at home – I am going to have to take it down now!

“It was great to make an impact in my first Premier League match – and against such a strong team – because it fuelled my belief that I could succeed at the highest level in England.”





Everton also signed Turkish striker Cenk Tosun from Besiktas this month, and Sigurdsson is trying his best to help both of his new colleagues adjust.





“I think all of the boys here are down to earth and easy to talk to,” he added.

“I know myself, having just come into a new club, it is important to talk to the new players and give them advice, talk to them about where to live, or who to see if you need anything.“It is an easy thing to do but can really help someone.

“They are two top players who will greatly benefit our squad and if we can get a run of games together we will have a very strong attack.”