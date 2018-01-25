Juventus Remain 'Convinced' Liverpool's Emre Can is Turin Bound After Verbal Agreement

Juventus are said to be 'convinced' that Liverpool's Emre Can will join the club in the summer, after securing a 'verbal agreement' with the midfielder and his representatives.

Can's future at Anfield has been under a microscope as his long-standing contract saga with The Reds has led to a number of European clubs vying for the German international's signature ahead of his contract expiring on Merseyside in the summer.

With the 23-year-old yet to officially sign a pre-contract with Juventus, the country's press have grown increasingly alarmed over the transfer. However, Calciomercato have claimed the club themselves hold no fear over the move collapsing.

With Can refusing to sign a contract with another club in fear of hampering his performances for Liverpool for the remainder of the season, reports have started to surface which have put the move in doubt.

Haven't spoken about it yet, but if Emre Can is going to leave on a free, Klopp shouldn't be giving him the captaincy. Don't care about the longest serving player stuff. — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) January 22, 2018

Liverpool are said to be continuing their attempts at securing his extension - even handing him the captain's armband in the defeat to Swansea - and Manchester City are also understood to be throwing their hat into the ring.

Yet, Juventus are confident the work of Fabio Paratici and Giuseppe Marotta over the last year will see Can commit his future to the club as they have a long-standing verbal agreement with the player and his entourage, which was sealed with a handshake.

The Italian giants have reportedly sent the Germany international a contract for four-years - with an option of an extra year - which would see him collect a healthy €5m-a-year, after tax.

Can's representatives are said to be controlling the deal, and despite having the 'upmost confidence' that a deal will be agreed, Juventus want negotiations to finalised as soon as possible.