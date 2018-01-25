Kevin De Bruyne Gives His Take on Alexis Sanchez After Chilean Rejected Man City in Favour of Utd

Kevin De Bruyne has offered his two cents' worth on Alexis Sanchez's switch to Manchester United - and isn't too bothered about him not joining Manchester City.

The Citizens playmaker was quoted by FourFourTwo as he revealed that it wasn't the end of the world that Sanchez had opted to join City's bitter rivals instead of heading to the Etihad in the January transfer window.

Sanchez joined United from Arsenal in a swap deal involving Red Devils outcast Henrikh Mkhitaryan on Monday, but Belgium international De Bruyne explained that City would move on from the saga and not let it affect them.

He said: "We will still do what we need to do, with or without him.

"He chose United. Okay, there are a lot of good players. If they want to come, they want to come, and otherwise we will do it with our team."

City were the front runners to sign Chile international Sanchez for the past six months after they had a £60m offer for the 28-year-old accepted, and then rejected, by Arsenal on transfer deadline day.

Pep Guardiola's team were set to offer the Gunners around half of that amount this month in a bid to convince them to part with their talisman, but pulled out of a deal for Sanchez when Arsenal asked for more cash.

United emerged as late contenders for the ex-Arsenal contract rebel and managed to secure his services after they persuaded the north Londoners to conduct a swap deal involving Armenia captain Mkhitaryan.

City won't lose sleep over one transfer, however, and currently lie 12 points ahead of their city rivals at the summit of the Premier League after 24 matches.

Guardiola is believed to be closing in on a £57m transfer for Athletic Bilbao defender Aymeric Laporte and a £30m deal for Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Fred before the window shuts next Wednesday.

