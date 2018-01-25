Kevin De Bruyne Insists He Is Happy to Play Through 'Tiredness' for Absent Teammate David Silva

By 90Min
January 25, 2018

Manchester City and Belgium midfielder Kevin De Bruyne insists he is happy to play through his tiredness to help fellow City teammate David Silva. 

The Spaniard has missed a number of games for the Premier League leaders in the past month following the premature birth of his son Mateo in December, which has meant that De Bruyne has played the vast majority of games during a busy festive period.

In a recent interview with HLN however, the 26-year-old has said he doesn't mind playing more often, if it means helping out his teammate. 

He said: "We have some troubles in midfield. I have to play more because of David Silva's personal issues, but I don't mind.

"We do it for him. David's situation is 10 times worse than a bit of tiredness."

More playing time has meant the former Chelsea player has been at the centre of City's incredible season, which sees them command a 12-point lead in the Premier League, whilst looking forward to a Carabao Cup final against Arsenal and Champions League last-16 tie against Basel in February.

GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

De Bruyne's comments, however, are refreshing to see in the modern day as Silva deals with family struggles, and has given him the time needed with his family.

Silva himself has been in impressive form for Pep Guardiola's side this season, becoming a key part of a midfield three alongside De Bruyne and Fernandinho.

The 32-year-old has played in City's last two games, wins against Newcastle and Bristol City respectively, and will hope to play in their FA Cup fouth round tie against Cardiff City this coming Sunday. 

