Liverpool Target Luan Opens Up Over Premier League Side's Reported Pursuit

Reported Liverpool target Luan has opened up about the Premier League club's supposed pursuit of his services.

The Gremio star has been linked with a move to Anfield for much of the past six months, but no official bid has ever materialised for Luan.

Speaking in quotes published by the Mirror, Luan explained that he had heard 'nothing' of rumoured interest in his signature from Liverpool and revealed that his only thoughts lay with his current side in Brazil.

He commented: “If I knew, I wouldn’t hide. I always said that I would leave it to Gremio and to my agent, and if they had something concrete, they should talk to me.

“No one has come to me, so there is nothing. It has to be good for me, it has to be good for Gremio. I will not rush to want to leave soon, just like in the middle of last year.

“For the moment that we were through, I decided to stay. It was my decision alone. Now it’s the start of the season and I want to regain my form and rhythm to play.

“What I know is that I want to play the next game as soon as possible here at Gremio.”

Luan, who plays as an attacking midfielder, was rumoured to be a direct replacement for compatriot Philippe Coutinho, who departed for Barcelona earlier this month in a £142m transfer.

Luan bagged 15 goals and six assists in 32 games for Gremio last season, and it was this end product that apparently alerted Liverpool to his quality.

Now, however, it seems extremely unlikely that the Reds will ever be able to lure him to England's top flight if the 24-year-old harbours hopes of continuing to ply his trade in South America.

