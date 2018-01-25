Liverpool's Champions League Opponents Porto Hit by Major Injury Blow to Key Midfielder

By 90Min
January 25, 2018

Porto have suffered a significant injury blow ahead of next month's Champions League round of 16 tie with Liverpool after holding midfielder Danilo was ruled out for a month with a leg injury.

The Portuguese midfielder suffered the injury as Porto were beaten 4-3 on penalties by rivals Sporting in the semi-finals of the Taca da Liga on Wednesday night.

Speaking about the significance of Danilo to Porto, Portuguese journalist Luis Paulo Rodrigues told the Liverpool Echo: "Danilo has been Porto's midfield powerhouse for three seasons - and played more games for the Dragoes than any player since joining the club from Marítimo.

"An integral part of Portugal's Euro 2016 triumph, Danilo helped keep Gareth Bale quiet in the semi-final match up with Wales the summer before last."

The month long injury is certain to keep Danilo out of the first leg of the tie with Liverpool, which will take place at Porto's Estadio Do Dragao on the 14th February, though Porto will be hopeful of having him available for the second leg at Anfield three weeks later.

Danilo has made 29 appearances for Porto this season, helping them to a one point lead over Sporting at the top of the Primeira Liga, as both sides look to end Benfica's run of four consecutive national titles.

You may also be interested in: Liverpool Target Luan Opens Up Over Premier League Side's Reported Pursuit

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters