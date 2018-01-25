Man Utd Boss Jose Mourinho Suggests Henrikh Mkhitaryan Failed to Adapt During Old Trafford Stint

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has stuck the boot in on Henrikh Mkhitaryan, claiming that while the player is clearly 'talented', he arguably didn't adapt as well as he might have under his management.

The Armenian completed his move to Arsenal last week as part of a sensational swap deal that saw Alexis Sanchez move in the opposite direction, and a large section of Red Devils fans have expressed their sadness at seeing him go.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

Mkhitaryan arrived in Manchester from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2016 and big things were expected from him. While he shone in parts during his short United career, particularly in Europe last season, he ultimately failed to display the desired consistency and didn't seem to gain the trust of Mourinho.

The Portuguese has now offered his two cents' worth on the player, and said as quoted by Marca writer Chris Winterburn on Twitter: "I believe Mkhi will be even better than he was with us, it's a good move for everybody, I'm also happy for Mkhitaryan, could I have got more from his talent? Maybe, could he have given a little more to adapt to us? Maybe."

Mkhitaryan was ousted from the team by Mourinho upon first joining the club, and was then left out of a number of matchday squads when the going got tough for him this season, suggesting that a fall out between the pair had occurred behind the scenes.

Mkhitaryan was in the crowd to watch his new Arsenal teammates in action at the Emirates Stadium in Wednesday against Chelsea, where they beat their London rivals to reach the final of the Carabao Cup against Manchester City.

