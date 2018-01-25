Man Utd Boss Jose Mourinho Suggests Henrikh Mkhitaryan Failed to Adapt During Old Trafford Stint

By 90Min
January 25, 2018

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has stuck the boot in on Henrikh Mkhitaryan, claiming that while the player is clearly 'talented', he arguably didn't adapt as well as he might have under his management.

The Armenian completed his move to Arsenal last week as part of a sensational swap deal that saw Alexis Sanchez move in the opposite direction, and a large section of Red Devils fans have expressed their sadness at seeing him go.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

Mkhitaryan arrived in Manchester from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2016 and big things were expected from him. While he shone in parts during his short United career, particularly in Europe last season, he ultimately failed to display the desired consistency and didn't seem to gain the trust of Mourinho.

The Portuguese has now offered his two cents' worth on the player, and said as quoted by Marca writer Chris Winterburn on Twitter: "I believe Mkhi will be even better than he was with us, it's a good move for everybody, I'm also happy for Mkhitaryan, could I have got more from his talent? Maybe, could he have given a little more to adapt to us? Maybe."

Mkhitaryan was ousted from the team by Mourinho upon first joining the club, and was then left out of a number of matchday squads when the going got tough for him this season, suggesting that a fall out between the pair had occurred behind the scenes.

Mkhitaryan was in the crowd to watch his new Arsenal teammates in action at the Emirates Stadium in Wednesday against Chelsea, where they beat their London rivals to reach the final of the Carabao Cup against Manchester City.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters