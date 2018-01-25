Manchester United Defender Axel Tuanzebe Joins Championship Side Aston Villa on Loan

Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe has joined Aston Villa on loan for the remainder of the season.

The 20-year-old made three appearances for the Red Devils this season, having broken through to the first team under Jose Mourinho, and the club have sent him on loan to gain further experience playing regular minutes.

A statement on United's official website reads: "Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe has joined Championship side Aston Villa on loan for the rest of the 2017/18 campaign.

"He will be hoping to impress and receive regular game time at Villa, who are currently fourth in the second tier and pushing for a return to the Premier League after a two-year absence.

"Everyone at the club wishes Axel well during his loan spell at Aston Villa."

✍️ We are delighted to announce the signing of Axel Tuanzebe on loan from @ManUtd...#PartOfThePride #AVFC pic.twitter.com/xbEvMjOYMU — Aston Villa FC (@AVFCOfficial) January 25, 2018

Mourinho seems to rate the youngster quite highly, describing him as a 'talented boy' in a recent interview.

“Tuanzebe is a very good player that is not having lots of possibilities to play here,” the Portuguese said. “But he’s our player and he will be our player – no chance we give up on such a talented boy. He is a player that we like very much.”

Full story as we secure our first signing of the January transfer window 👉 https://t.co/f3vHZ6dwE3#WelcomeAxel #AVFC pic.twitter.com/CG8KyVuHa5 — Aston Villa FC (@AVFCOfficial) January 25, 2018

Tuanzebe has since spoken to the Villa website, insisting that he's happy to have joined the team.

“I am delighted to be here," he declared. “It’s an exciting time at this football club and everyone is pushing for promotion – that’s the big aim, you can feel that here. I am determined to help this club achieve its goal.”