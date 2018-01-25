Manchester United Hoping to Reinforce Midfield with Real Madrid's Mateo Kovacic Before Window Closes

Manchester United have possibly pulled off the signing of the season after bringing Alexis Sanchez in from Arsenal, but as reports stemming from France would have it, the Red Devils are still looking to add another piece to their squad.

Le10Sport are reporting that Jose Mourinho is keen on signing Real Madrid midfielder Mateo Kovacic before the end of the January transfer window.

The Croatian international is way down the pecking order at Madrid, and Mourinho is looking to hand him a way out, with Michael Carrick set to move on to coaching next season and Marouane Fellaini expected to move on from the club.

On Wednesday, Spanish outlet Don Balon reported that Real president Florentino Perez is ready to offer Kovacic and Keylor Navas, plus cash, to United in exchange for Spain stopper David de Gea.

David De Gea is the big favorite to become the new Real Madrid goalkeeper for next season. Florentino Pérez is willing to include Keylor Navas and midfielder Mateo Kovačić in a swap deal to lower the price. [Don Balon] — Spectating Madrid (@Spectate_Madrid) January 25, 2018

It is unlikely Mourinho will sanction such a move, despite De Gea's contract situation. However, he could propose a loan deal for Kovacic.

With Henrikh Mkhitaryan also gone, the Portuguese tactician will see his midfield options lessen by the end of the season, so snagging Kovacic this month would certainly hand him a boost.

Great to be at my new home🏟🔴 Good luck to the team👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼 @Arsenal #WeAreTheArsenal pic.twitter.com/fyilQjGeg1 — Henrikh Mkhitaryan (@HenrikhMkh) January 24, 2018

Several sources believe that the 23-year-old is the one who has been identified as a replacement for the departing Carrick, but earlier reports had linked Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Fred with a move to Old Trafford, branding him the very same.

The Brazilian, though, is also believed to be a target for Premier League leaders Manchester City. So the next few days could be very interesting for both Manchester clubs.