Mönchengladbach's Director of Sport Claims Club Can 'Borrow' West Ham Youngster Reece Oxford Again

Borussia Mönchengladbach's sporting director Max Eberl has claimed that his side could loan West Ham United youngster Reece Oxford again, despite him only just returning to London from the Bundesliga outfit.

The youngster is believed to be highly-rated by Eberl, who is eager to bring the 19-year-old to the club on a permanent basis. West Ham handed Oxford his debut as just 16 years of age, making him the club's youngest ever player to make a senior appearance. Mönchengladbach posted Eberl's comments on their official Twitter site, sparking outrage from Hammers fans.





Translated, the quote suggests that Eberl has confidence that his club will be allowed to 'borrow' Oxford from the Hammers on loan again.

Eberl: Es zeichnet sich nicht ab, dass wir noch externe Verstärkung holen. Bei @Reeceoxford_, der bereits bei uns war, sieht es sehr gut aus, dass wir ihn erneut ausleihen können. #SGEBMG — Borussia (@borussia) January 25, 2018





The 6ft 3' defender has been capped extensively at youth level for England, and has been touted by many as the next Rio Ferdinand. Oxford made just three appearances during his time in Germany, however, which could well lead Hammers fans to question whether a spell spent sitting on the bench is conducive to his development as a footballer.

Mönchengladbach are currently fifth in the Bundesliga, but are level on points with the three other teams behind leaders Bayern Munich. With the Bavarian giants set to cruise to a sixth consecutive league title - having already marched 16 points clear at the top of the table - Mönchengladbach will look to join the fierce scrap for Champions League qualification places.

While the Hammers look set to send Oxford out on loan, they are reportedly edging closer to sealing the loan move of Inter Milan midfielder João Mário. The Portuguese international has fallen out of favour at the San Siro, Hammers boss David Moyes is keen to bolster his squad ahead of what could be a fierce relegation battle in the ever-competitive Premier League.



