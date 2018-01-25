Money for Nothing: Barcelona Set to Cash in on Grimaldo's €30m Move From Benfica to Napoli

Barcelona are set to cash in on former defender Alejandro Grimaldo, as Benfica look set to sell him to Napoli in a €30m deal.

Sport English report that the former Barcelona B star has gathered attention from the Serie A leaders after a string of impressive performances for Benfica since his move to Lisbon in 2016 for around €2m. A move to Naples now appears to be in the process of being finalised.

Done deal: Álex Grimaldo will join Napoli in the summer, according to O Jogo. Benfica will receive €30m for the Spanish fullback after Napoli's director of sport Cristiano Giuntoli finalized the deal in Lisbon this week. pic.twitter.com/9gWzThktgg — Jan Hagen (@PortuBall) January 24, 2018

As part of the player's contract, the deal will see Barcelona earn between 10-15% from the sale as part of his deal. This will see Barca earn around €3m from the transfer for a player who never made a single appearance for the Catalan's senior side in five years at the club.

The 22-year-old is expected to move to Naples on a five year deal, a transfer that will make Benfica around €25m before Barca's share of the deal. Due to his young age, Barca also retain the rights for the development years as part of his contract.

The Portuguese defender had previously been a possible target for Tottenham and some other European giants, but it appears Napoli have now won the race for his signature as the Italians seek a first league title since 1990.