Netflix & Skill: Juve Announce Dates for Upcoming Docu-Series With Video Streaming Giants

Serie A champions Juventus have announced a release date for their upcoming Netflix series, which will hit screens in less than a month.

The American entertainment company have announced that the series, called First Team: Juventus, will kick off on February 16, which is a bit to late for football-loving couples' Valentine's Day gaiety, unfortunately.

A statement on Netflix's website reads: "Netflix will release globally on February 16th, the first three episodes of First team: Juventus a Netflix original docu-series following the stories of the Italian powerhouse football club. The second part will be released later this year."

The show is being released with the aim of connecting fans from all over the world with the club in a way that wasn't quite possible before (sorry YouTube). Football lovers will have behind-the-scenes access to the club's biggest stars, both past and present, as well as the coaching and management staff.

Mark February 16th on your calendars! Juventus & Netflix announce release date for docuseries!

Netflix will also present the most compelling stories surrounding Juve throughout the current season, and will basically allow supporters to immerse themselves in the day-to-day running of the club, getting to know the players who wear and have worn the famous shirt on a personal level.

This venture is likely to prove a hit with fans, even those who don't support Juventus. And of course you're already hoping your club decides to follow suit.

What a time to be alive!