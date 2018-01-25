Newcastle United Set for a Busy Conclusion to the Winter Transfer Window

It appears is is going to be hectic last few days of January for Rafa Benitez's Newcastle United with plenty of arrivals and departures expected before the transfer window is firmly closed.

Having already signed young Brazilian Kenedy on loan from Chelsea, Benitez is desperate to strengthen his squad ahead of their fight for Premier League survival.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

According to Sports Witness, one player that appears to be heading for the St James' Park exit and deemed surplus to requirements is Henri Saivet after making a solitary league appearance so far this season against West Ham.

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

Reports suggest that Turkish side Sivasspor are especially interested in signing the midfielder initially on loan, but they face competition from French side Montpellier.

Saivet is keen to leave the north east club so he can get regular first team football. The Magpies' manager will also be eager to sanction a move as this will free up funds for the Spaniard to pursue his own transfer targets.