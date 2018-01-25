Newcastle's Opening Offer for Denmark Forward Rejected as Feyenoord Boss Admits Talks

Feyenoord striker Nicolai Jorgensen may be a prime target for Rafa Benitez, but the Magpies initial bid of £12m has been rejected by the Rotterdam club.

Reported by Shields Gazette, it is expected that the Magpies will make a new and improved offer for the Danish international striker as they look to address their current goal scoring drought in the Premier League.

Former Arsenal and Barcelona midfielder and now Feyenoord manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst was asked about Newcastle's bid after last night's draw against Utrecht and hinted that an improved offer could see Jorgensen depart.





The former Dutch international confirmed that there are on-going negotiations between both clubs. "I know that there is interest, you are always dependent on the market, especially if it is an English club. It can go fast."

Jorgensen is one of a number of targets that the Magpies are rumoured to be pursuing, as they look to strengthen their squad in a bid to maintain their Premier League status ahead of the transfer window closure.

At the moment, the Magpies are consumed with ownership issues off the pitch and find themselves in 15th place in the league but precariously only one point outside the bottom three.





Chelsea starlet Kenedy became Rafa Benitez's first signing in January on Tuesday, as he arrived on loan on Wednesday, in what has been a difficult transfer window for the former Liverpool and Valencia boss.