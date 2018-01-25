PSG Boss Unai Emery Informs Liverpool and Spurs Target He No Longer Has a Future at the Club

Unai Emery has told Lucas Moura he can leave Paris Saint-Germain this transfer window if the right offer comes in - because he has no future at the club.

Speculation has followed the 25-year-old for a number of weeks, but these latest reports could be the biggest indicator yet that he could be on his way out of the Parc des Princes.

A host of Premier League clubs are said to be chasing Lucas, including Arsenal, Tottenham, Liverpool and Manchester United, and the Brazilian international would cost somewhere in the region of £40m.

Lucas is massively out of favour under Emery, and has only made five substitute appearances totalling 71 minutes of game time this season in Ligue 1.

He has competition in the form of Angel Di Maria, Julian Draxler, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Giovani Lo Celso and is highly unlikely to break into the team's starting XI, and Emery admitted, as quoted by TEAMtalk: "I have talked to him and with all due respect to him, I think he has no options here and he has to look for another club because he is a great player."

It is a shame for Lucas, who once harboured a glowing reputation as an exciting youngster at the time of his move from Sao Paulo in 2012. But PSG have been in dazzling form this season, and there are simply too many better options available to Emery.

To date Lucas has made 228 apperances for the club and scored 45 goals, and it looks as though these could be his final stats as the European clubs begin to circle.

