Salah vs. Mane: Liverpool Defender Joe Gomez Unsure Which of His Teammates Is Faster

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez has given a diplomatic answer to the question of who is the faster player: Sadio Mané or Mohamed Salah. Rather than pick between the two, Gomez claimed that both have a different type of pace.

The Reds have arguably been the best attacking side in the Premier League this season, consistently stunning their opponents with their relentless pace and power going forward - with Salah and Mané key players in the side.

In an interview with his club's official website, Gomez spoke glowingly of his speedy teammates, and offered a compelling argument to the question over which of the stars is the quickest. Gomez said:

"The thing is, Sadio over three or four yards - when he stops it, shifts it and goes - you can’t stop him. They have probably got speed in different ways.





"Mo can just keep going and maintains that speed throughout, so for the through ball it’s nice to have him on the receiving end. But Sadio is very quick as well.”

While Gomez may have to painstakingly remove the splinters from his posterior, his nuanced argument of different types of speed is compelling.

Regardless of who may be the quickest, their is no question that the pair's athletic abilities are working wonders for their side this season. Only league leaders Man City have scored more goals than the Reds this season, with 70 goals to their 54.

In transfer news, the Merseysiders have ruled themselves out of a potential January swoop for Monaco midfield star Thomas Lemar, with the Ligue 1 side's rumoured £90m valuation described as "excessive" by Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp.

The Reds are thought to be in the market for a replacement for Philippe Coutinho, who joined Barcelona earlier in the month.