Salah vs. Mane: Liverpool Defender Joe Gomez Unsure Which of His Teammates Is Faster

By 90Min
January 25, 2018

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez has given a diplomatic answer to the question of who is the faster player: Sadio Mané or Mohamed Salah. Rather than pick between the two, Gomez claimed that both have a different type of pace.

The Reds have arguably been the best attacking side in the Premier League this season, consistently stunning their opponents with their relentless pace and power going forward - with Salah and Mané key players in the side.

In an interview with his club's official website, Gomez spoke glowingly of his speedy teammates, and offered a compelling argument to the question over which of the stars is the quickest. Gomez said:

☝️Great team performance ,well done boys🙏

A post shared by Sadio Mane (@sadiomaneofficiel) on

"The thing is, Sadio over three or four yards - when he stops it, shifts it and goes - you can’t stop him. They have probably got speed in different ways. 


"Mo can just keep going and maintains that speed throughout, so for the through ball it’s nice to have him on the receiving end. But Sadio is very quick as well.”

While Gomez may have to painstakingly remove the splinters from his posterior, his nuanced argument of different types of speed is compelling. 

Regardless of who may be the quickest, their is no question that the pair's athletic abilities are working wonders for their side this season. Only league leaders Man City have scored more goals than the Reds this season, with 70 goals to their 54.

In transfer news, the Merseysiders have ruled themselves out of a potential January swoop for Monaco midfield star Thomas Lemar, with the Ligue 1 side's rumoured £90m valuation described as "excessive" by Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp. 

The Reds are thought to be in the market for a replacement for Philippe Coutinho, who joined Barcelona earlier in the month.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters