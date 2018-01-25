Schalke Confirm Chelsea Defender Baba Rahman Will Undergo Medical Ahead of Loan Move

By 90Min
January 25, 2018

Chelsea defender Baba Rahman is set to make his return to Schalke on another loan spell once he successfully completes his medical, the German club's director Christian Heidel has confirmed. 

The 23-year-old has returned to fitness after recovering from a knee ligament injury which has kept him sidelined for the season thus far, where his imminent return to the Bundesliga will see him reunite with the club he made 19 appearances for in season 2016/17.

Baba was also subject to interest from Inter and Everton after Chelsea signalled their intent to allow the left-back to leave the club in the winter transfer window.

Having suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury a year ago the defender is still working his way back to full match fitness, an issue which Heidel does not appear to be overly concerned with at this stage. 

At a club press-conference, Heidel said: "We're on the home straight with Baba. He is due to undergo a medical with Schalke, but the transfer is not complete yet.

"He has had some game practice with Chelsea's second team in the past week but we want to give him the time he needs. But the medical will reveal more."

Baba joined Chelsea in 2015 but has failed to ignite his career at Stamford Bridge under three different managers - Jose Mourinho, Gus Hiddink and Antonio Conte - as he has made just 15 appearances since making his move from Augsburg. 

Whilst the Blues continue to see players walk through the exit in January, the club have been heavily linked with a £44m double deal for Roma's Emerson Palmieri and Edin Dzeko - although the Italian club's director has claimed the offer was "not interesting." 

