Southampton have completed the signing of 26-year-old forward Guido Carrillo from Ligue 1 club AS Monaco on a three-year deal.

The player leaves the Ligue 1 outfit after two years in France, and will have another opportunity to work with former boss Mauricio Pellegrino, who is now in charge at St. Mary's.

Southampton Football Club is delighted to confirm the signing of striker Guido Carrillo, from AS Monaco," the club said in a statement.

"The 26-year-old Argentinian today completed his switch from the Ligue 1 champions, signing a contract that runs until June 2021 at St Mary’s. He links up once again with manager Mauricio Pellegrino, who he played under when the pair were at Estudiantes in their homeland."

Speaking on the move, Carrillo claimed to be happy to be part of a great club, and branded the Premier League the most important in the world. He also revealed having received glowing recommendations from compatriots plying their trade in England's top flight.

“I’m very happy. It’s a great feeling to be a part of this club," the player declared.

“Lots of things attracted me. I know Southampton from watching the Premier League from when I was small, I’ve always regarded it as the most important league in the world.

“I obviously know the coaching staff, I’ve worked with them in Argentina and I also spoke with some players who were former teammates in Argentina, who are now playing in the Premier League and they told me all about the club and gave it a shining reference. Therefore, I had no doubts when I took the decision.”