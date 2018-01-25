Toby Alderweireld Reveals the Fastest Player at Tottenham During Teammates Q&A Session

Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld has lifted the lid on some of his teammates at the club, and gave his answer to the all-important question of who the fastest player in the dressing room is.

Alderweireld has been sidelined with a hamstring injury sustained during the famous victory against Real Madrid in the Champions League in November, but has recently resumed full training.

It has meant that the Belgian international has had a bit of time on his hands, and he used some of that time to dish the dirt on his teammates.

In an interview conducted with the Mirror at the launch of Nike’s new Epic React running shoe, he revealed Mousa Dembele as the most skilful player, Christian Eriksen the best passer, the goalkeepers as the slowest, Serge Aurier as the biggest joker, Davinson Sanchez the hardest tackler, Moussa Sissoko the worst dresser and Jan Vertonghen as the loudest/most likely to be a future manager.

One thing fans seem to care about above all else though is which player at any given club is the fastest. And Alderweireld said that honour at Spurs goes the way of England full-back Danny Rose.

Like Alderweireld, Rose is out injured at the moment with a knee problem and won't be back in the picture till around the end of January to showcase that pace.

Mauricio Pochettino is hoping to see Alderweireld available for selection again after the club's FA Cup clash with League Two side Newport County at the weekend.

