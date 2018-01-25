Tottenham Look to Rest Stars Ahead of FA Cup 4th Round Clash Away at Newport County

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino may look to rest some of his star players as he prepares to face Newport County in the 4th round of the FA Cup on Saturday.

According to the club's official website, a number of Spurs' first team regulars are carrying injuries and are unlikely to be risked away to the League Two side.

Summer signing Serge Aurier was forced off in their recent 1-1 draw against Southampton in the Premier League on Sunday with a calf problem, meaning the Ivorian international won't feature this weekend.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

The club website also confirmed that Erik Lamela is a doubt with a bruised muscle, with the Argentinian hoping for a swift recovery after missing over a year of action due to a hip injury, making his return in late November this season.

Aurier and Lamela join four other Tottenham stars on the sidelines, meaning fringe players and young players will get their chance in the FA Cup.

Hugo Lloris and Christian Eriksen remain ill and could potentially miss the game, while Harry Winks and Danny Rose remain absent with an ankle and knee injury respectively.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

One man who could be available for Pochettino is Toby Alderweireld. The Belgian centre-back has been out since the beginning of November with a hamstring injury, but has stepped up his training with the first team and has declared himself fit for the game on Saturday according to Sky Sports.

It is unclear however as to whether Alderweireld will be risked in the game, with Spurs' next four games against Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal and Juventus in the Champions League, the Spurs boss may save his star centre-back for the tougher tests that are to come.