VIDEO: Aroldis Chapman Shows Off Ridiculous Soccer Juggling Skills

While the New York Yankees gear up for Spring Training ahead of what could be a truly memorable 2018 season, their flame-throwing closer, Aroldis Chapman, was practicing his soccer skills.

Oh, you thought the only talent he had was chucking baseballs approximately 200 mph? think again.

Chapman isn't the only New York athlete with skills on the pitch, either. Odell Beckham Jr. is also known for his soccer talent.

Unlike Odell, Chapman is from Cuba and never had an invite to the U.S. National Team program at 14 years of age.

But hey, he's got some serious foot skills.

Seriously, though, I would reallrather see him on a pitcher's mound or in the weight room doing some sort of training to prep for the start of the season.