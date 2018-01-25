West Ham Stalwart James Collins Admits He Is 'Devastated' by Possibility of Hammers Exit

By 90Min
January 25, 2018

James Collins has revealed that he may be forced to leave West Ham if no progress is made over a new contract, but says that the thought of leaving the club 'devastates' him.

Collins has made over 200 appearances for West Ham over two spells with the club, but has yet to be offered a new contract by the club with his current deal set to expire at the end of the season.

Speaking about a new contract to the London Evening Standard, Collins said: “Nothing has been said to me. I don’t know if it’s [talks of a new deal] on the back burner. If nothing happens in January, I could be left in the lurch come the end of the season.


“It’s a situation I would like to get sorted as soon as possible because I don’t like to go into training thinking about it all the time. As far as I’m concerned, I’m still playing as well as ever."

Collins also spoke about what it would be like for him to leave the club, revealing: “I would be devastated if I had to go. I did it once before when I went to Aston Villa and it ‘killed’ me.

“If it comes to the worst, though, I’d probably have to go because, at my age, I need to play football."

The 34-year-old, who is reportedly generating interest from Brighton, has made ten appearances for the Hammers this season, scoring once in the 3-3 draw with Bournemouth on Boxing Day.

You may also be interested in: Inter Ace Joao Mario Jets in to London to Finalise West Ham Loan With Option-to-Buy Move

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters