West Ham Stalwart James Collins Admits He Is 'Devastated' by Possibility of Hammers Exit

James Collins has revealed that he may be forced to leave West Ham if no progress is made over a new contract, but says that the thought of leaving the club 'devastates' him.

Collins has made over 200 appearances for West Ham over two spells with the club, but has yet to be offered a new contract by the club with his current deal set to expire at the end of the season.

Do you want James Collins to stay in East London? #WHUFC ⚒⚒. pic.twitter.com/bAEJv64njl — Moore Than A Club (@MooreThanAClub) January 24, 2018

Speaking about a new contract to the London Evening Standard, Collins said: “Nothing has been said to me. I don’t know if it’s [talks of a new deal] on the back burner. If nothing happens in January, I could be left in the lurch come the end of the season.





“It’s a situation I would like to get sorted as soon as possible because I don’t like to go into training thinking about it all the time. As far as I’m concerned, I’m still playing as well as ever."

Just putting this out there – if we sell James Collins then we should just all stop supporting the club.



Sound fair? — West Ham Central (@WestHam_Central) January 17, 2018

Collins also spoke about what it would be like for him to leave the club, revealing: “I would be devastated if I had to go. I did it once before when I went to Aston Villa and it ‘killed’ me.

“If it comes to the worst, though, I’d probably have to go because, at my age, I need to play football."

James Collins has been offered a two-year deal to join Brighton. He is desperate to stay at West Ham but is yet to receive a new contract offer. Deal expires this summer.



[via @ExWHUemployee] pic.twitter.com/UWsQkVG8xz — West Ham News (@WHUFC_News) January 20, 2018

The 34-year-old, who is reportedly generating interest from Brighton, has made ten appearances for the Hammers this season, scoring once in the 3-3 draw with Bournemouth on Boxing Day.

You may also be interested in: Inter Ace Joao Mario Jets in to London to Finalise West Ham Loan With Option-to-Buy Move