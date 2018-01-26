Atletico Madrid's Yannick Carrasco Could Be Set to Leave Los Rojiblacos This Month

By 90Min
January 26, 2018

Belgian winger Yannick Carrasco could be set to leave Atletico Madrid this month, with the 24-year-old struggling for game time at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Despite making a total of 25 appearances across all competitions so far this season, Carrasco has only completed a full 90 minute game on three occasions.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

Subsequently, with the World Cup finals approaching later in the year, the Belgian winger has been left felling frustrated with his lack of game time and may be forced to look elsewhere for regular minutes in order to force himself into Roberto Martinez's plans this summer.

Should the winger wish to leave Atletico this month in search of more game time the club would not stand in his way, as reported by Get French Football, with the La Liga side willing to consider sending Carrasco out on a loan move with an option to make the move permanent.

Serie A side AS Roma are reportedly interested in securing the services of the winger however, they are yet to make a formal offer for the Belgian.

Soccer

