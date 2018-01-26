Barcelona Fans Laud Philippe Coutinho on Social Media Following Debut Performance Against Espanyol

Philippe Coutinho made his first appearance for Barcelona since his staggering £142m move from Liverpool, and fans were in accord over his performance on Thursday.
Barcelona hosted rivals Espanyol in the Copa del Rey, which saw them needing to turn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg. Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi’s first-half goals saw them safely through to the semi-finals.
However, the win was overshadowed by the debut of the second most expensive player in history. Coutinho came off the bench just after the hour mark, replacing Andres Iniesta and reveicing a raucous ovation.
It didn’t take long for the Brazilian to get into the action as his first touch was a nutmeg on an Espanyol player which subsequently won Barca a free-kick.
Fans were certainly pleased with his brief cameo. Here's reaction from supporters on Twitter from his first outing for Blaugrana: