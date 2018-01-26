Barcelona Fans Laud Philippe Coutinho on Social Media Following Debut Performance Against Espanyol

Philippe Coutinho made his first appearance for Barcelona since his staggering £142m move from Liverpool, and fans were in accord over his performance on Thursday.

Barcelona hosted rivals Espanyol in the Copa del Rey, which saw them needing to turn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg. Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi’s first-half goals saw them safely through to the semi-finals.

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

However, the win was overshadowed by the debut of the second most expensive player in history. Coutinho came off the bench just after the hour mark, replacing Andres Iniesta and reveicing a raucous ovation.

It didn’t take long for the Brazilian to get into the action as his first touch was a nutmeg on an Espanyol player which subsequently won Barca a free-kick.

Fans were certainly pleased with his brief cameo. Here's reaction from supporters on Twitter from his first outing for Blaugrana: