Barcelona Fans Laud Philippe Coutinho on Social Media Following Debut Performance Against Espanyol

By 90Min
January 26, 2018

Philippe Coutinho made his first appearance for Barcelona since his staggering £142m move from Liverpool, and fans were in accord over his performance on Thursday.

Barcelona hosted rivals Espanyol in the Copa del Rey, which saw them needing to turn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg. Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi’s first-half goals saw them safely through to the semi-finals.

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

However, the win was overshadowed by the debut of the second most expensive player in history. Coutinho came off the bench just after the hour mark, replacing Andres Iniesta and reveicing a raucous ovation.

It didn’t take long for the Brazilian to get into the action as his first touch was a nutmeg on an Espanyol player which subsequently won Barca a free-kick.

Fans were certainly pleased with his brief cameo. Here's reaction from supporters on Twitter from his first outing for Blaugrana:

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters